RPT-UPDATE 3-Volkswagen faces billions in penalties as U.S. sues for environment violations

By Julia Edwards and Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON Jan 4 The U.S. Justice Department on
Monday filed a civil lawsuit against Volkswagen AG
for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act by installing illegal
devices to impair emission control systems in nearly 600,000
vehicles.
The allegations against Volkswagen, along with its Audi and
Porsche units, carry penalties that could cost the automaker
billions of dollars, a senior Justice Department official said.
VW could face fines in theory exceeding $90 billion - or as
much as $37,500 per vehicle per violation of the law, based on
the complaint. In September, government regulators initially
said VW could face fines in excess of $18 billion.
"The United States will pursue all appropriate remedies
against Volkswagen to redress the violations of our nation's
clean air laws," said Assistant Attorney General John Cruden,
head of the departments environment and natural resources
division.
The Justice Department lawsuit, filed on behalf of the
Environmental Protection Agency, accuses Volkswagen of four
counts of violating the U.S. Clean Air Act, including tampering
with the emissions control system and failing to report
violations.
The lawsuit is being filed in the Eastern District of
Michigan and then transferred to Northern California, where
class-action lawsuits against Volkswagen are pending.
"We're alleging that they knew what they were doing, they
intentionally violated the law and that the consequences were
significant to health," the senior Justice Department official
said.
The Justice Department has also been investigating criminal
fraud allegations against Volkswagen for misleading U.S.
consumers and regulators. Criminal charges would require a
higher burden of proof than the civil lawsuit.
The civil lawsuit reflects the expanding number of
allegations against Volkswagen since the company first admitted
in September to installing cheat devices in several of its 2.0
liter diesel vehicle models. The U.S. lawsuit also alleges that
Volkswagen gamed emissions controls in many of its 3.0 liter
diesel models, including the Audi Q7, and the Porsche Cayenne.
Volkswagen's earlier admissions eliminate almost any
possibility that the automaker could defend itself in court,
Daniel Riesel of Sive, Paget & Riesel P.C, who defends companies
accused of environmental crimes, said.
To win the civil case, the government does not need to prove
the degree of intentional deception at Volkswagen - just that
the cheating occurred, Riesel said. "I don't think there is any
defense in a civil suit," he said.
Instead, the automaker will seek to negotiate a lower
penalty by arguing that the maximum would be "crippling to the
company and lead to massive layoffs," Riesel said.
Even after Volkswagen first admitted to using defeat devices
in certain models, the automaker "failed to come forward and
reveal" that other vehicles contained such devices, the
government said.
To cheat the emissions controls, Volkswagen installed
software that allowed the vehicles to detect when they were
being tested on a flatbed. When the vehicles detected they were
actually on the road, the software caused the emissions control
systems to underperform or shutdown, the government said,
allowing the cars to emit dangerous levels of air pollution.
The civil lawsuit does not preclude the Justice Department
from pursuing criminal charges against Volkswagen, said the
Justice Department official.
"Volkswagen will continue to work cooperatively with the EPA
on developing remedies to bring the TDI vehicles into full
compliance with regulations as soon as possible. In addition, we
are working with Kenneth Feinberg to develop an independent,
fair and swift process for resolving private consumer claims
relating to these issues," Volkswagen said in a statement.
"We will continue to cooperate with all government agencies
investigating these matters."
U.S.-listed shares of Volkswagen were down 3.3 percent
at$29.95.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson,; Editing by Susan
Heavey, Bernard Orr)