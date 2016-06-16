UPDATE 1-U.S. Judge extends VW diesel emissions settlement deadline

(Adds details of negotiations, background, VW comment)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. judge late on
Wednesday extended the deadline for Volkswagen AG,
U.S. government regulators and owners of nearly 500,000 2.0
liter vehicles to reach a final diesel emissions settlement
until June 28.
The tentative settlement announced in April includes an
offer by VW to buy back nearly 500,000 polluting vehicles, as
well as an environmental remediation fund to address excess
emissions and a fund to promote green automotive technology.
In April, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer set a June 21
deadline to publicly file the final settlement but in the
Wednesday order he agreed to extend the deadline by one week to
complete the complex agreement.
Breyer said in a written order he was extending the deadline
at the request of former FBI director Robert S. Mueller, who has
been acting as the court-appointed mediator, and "given the
highly technical nature of the proposed settlements in these
complex proceedings."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air
Resources Board, U.S. Justice Department, Federal Trade
Commission and lawyers representing owners have been working for
weeks to hammer out the final agreements.
Two sources briefed on the talks say the agreement is still
on track to be finalized.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan noted that the delay was at
the request of the FBI's Mueller. "We thank our customers for
their continued patience as the process of finalizing agreements
moves forward," she said.
The settlement also will include an option to eventually get
cars repaired if regulators approve a fix. Owners will get
"substantial monetary compensation," Breyer said in April.
In April, Volkswagen said it would set aside 16.2 billion
euros ($18.2 billion) and slash its dividend to cover the costs
from Dieselgate -- including nearly 8 billion euros to cover
buying back and fixing polluting vehicles.
The initial settlement to be announced later this month is
not expected to address about 80,000 larger VW, Audi and Porsche
3.0 liter vehicles with separate undisclosed software that
allowed vehicles to emit up to nine times legally allowable
pollution. Those vehicles are expected to be addressed at a
later date.
Another issue that won't be resolved until later is how much
VW will pay in fines for admitting to violating the Clean Air
Act, sources said. The EPA said in September 2015 that VW could
face up to $18 billion in fines for installing the cheating
software.
After it is finalized, the agreement faces a public comment
period and must get final judicial approval, which could come at
a July 26 hearing. Judge Breyer did not delay that hearing.
VW also faces an ongoing criminal investigation by the U.S.
Justice Department.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)