UPDATE 6-VW agrees to buy back diesel vehicles, fund clean air efforts

(New throughout, adds EPA saying testing of other automaker
vehicles ongoing)
By David Shepardson and Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON, June 28 German automaker Volkswagen
AG will pay as much as $15.3 billion after admitting
it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for years, agreeing to
buy back vehicles from consumers and provide funding that could
benefit makers of cleaner technologies.
The largest-ever automotive buyback offer in the United
States came in a deal announced on Tuesday by the Justice
Department, Federal Trade Commission, Environmental Protection
Agency and California state regulators. The proposed consent
decree confirmed that VW will set aside $10.033 billion to cover
buybacks or fixes for diesel cars and sport utility vehicles
that used illegal software to defeat government emissions tests.
VW admitted in September that it installed secret software
that allowed U.S. vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable pollution. VW still may face criminal charges and
oversight by an independent monitor, a person briefed on the
matter said.
A criminal settlement could include measures to ensure VW
would not engage in further cheating.
Shares of VW rose as much as 5 percent on Tuesday, and
closed up 1.7 percent at 107.85 euros.
"We didn't follow a multiyear, grind-it-out litigation
strategy, which would have been counterproductive for
Volkswagen," said Robert Giuffra Jr., VW's lead lawyer. "We
moved with lightning speed to settle with our federal and state
regulators and the private plaintiffs."
Under the Justice Department deal, VW will provide $2
billion over 10 years to fund programs directed by California
and EPA to promote construction of electric vehicle charging
infrastructure, development of zero-emission ride-sharing fleets
and other efforts to boost sales of cars that do not burn
petroleum.
VW also agreed to put up $2.7 billion over three years to
enable government and tribal agencies to replace old buses or to
fund infrastructure to reduce diesel emissions.
The settlement covers 475,000 2.0-liter diesel Jetta,
Beetle, Audi A3, Golf, and Passat vehicles from the 2009-2015
model years.
VW also announced a separate settlement with 44 U.S. states,
the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that will cost at least
$600 million, bringing the total to as much as $15.3 billion.
Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said a criminal
investigation remained active. "We're looking at multiple
companies and multiple individuals," she said.
"By duping regulators, Volkswagen turned nearly half a
million American drivers into unwitting accomplices in an
unprecedented assault on our environment," she added.
The EPA is investigating other automakers for potential
emissions problems. EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said the
agency "will be releasing information as it becomes available."
VW still faces criminal investigations in Germany and other
countries, and lawsuits from investors around the world.
The company planned a multi-billion-euro investment program
to introduce more than 30 fully electric cars by 2025.
FIX OR SELL
Owners have until late 2018 to decide whether to sell the
vehicles back.
The deals would move VW close to the 16.2 billion euros ($18
billion) it has set aside to cover costs of the scandal.
But spending on buybacks could be much less if regulators
approve fixes and owners opt for repairs. Most owners will get
$5,100 to $10,000 in compensation, including the pre-scandal
value of the cars, documents filed on Tuesday said.
The company expects to begin buying back vehicles in
October, when a U.S. judge is expected to give final approval to
the settlements, and is to start proposing fixes in November.
VW cannot resell or export vehicles it buys back unless the
EPA approves a fix, the documents said. Volkswagen must repair
or buy back 85 percent of the 475,000 vehicles by June 2019 or
face penalties of $100 million for every percentage point below
that figure.
The agreement does not lift a ban on sales by VW of its U.S.
2016 diesel vehicles. Nor does it cover fees for lawyers of
owners suing the company or address 80,000 larger polluting 3.0
liter Porsche, Audi and VW diesel cars.
VW could also face billions in additional costs if it is
forced to buy back the 3.0 liter vehicles. VW will likely face
significant yet-to-be determined fines under the U.S. Clean Air
Act for emissions violations.
The settlement does not resolve lawsuits filed last year by
owners against German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, which was
accused of conspiring with Volkswagen to evade emissions
standards.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)