Volkswagen to pay $86 million in penalties to California over emissions -state attorney general

July 7 Volkswagen AG will pay an additional $86 million in penalties to California over its emissions scandal, state Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement.

The payment comes on top of the settlement of about $15 billion between Volkswagen and U.S. officials announced last week, Harris said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

