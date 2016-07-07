UPDATE 3-Volkswagen to pay $86 mln in penalties to California over emissions

(Adds comment from Volkswagen)
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Volkswagen AG
will pay an additional $86 million in penalties to California
over its emissions scandal, on top of a settlement of $14.7
billion the automaker reached with U.S. officials last week,
state Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement on
Thursday.
The office of Harris, a Democrat, said the $86 million in
civil penalties resolved certain claims California officials
made against Volkswagen under the state's unfair competition law
as well as under federal law.
"We must conserve and protect our environment for future
generations and deliver swift and certain consequences to those
who break the law and pollute our air," said Harris, who is
running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
The scandal has disrupted Volkswagen's global business and
sullied its reputation.
The latest settlement between officials for Volkswagen and
California, the nation's most populous state, provides for $76
million to be paid to Harris' office to defray costs relating to
investigation and litigation of the emissions scandal, according
to court documents.
The other $10 million will be dedicated to grants for
government agencies and universities, to be used in part to
study technology that can help detect so-called "defeat
devices," which on Volkswagen cars produced false results during
diesel emissions tests, Harris' office said.
Volkswagen, the world's second-biggest automaker, has
admitted it used sophisticated secret software to cheat exhaust
emissions tests, deceiving regulators and customers about
pollution from its diesel engines.
"Today's filing formalizes the agreement with the California
Attorney General announced last week to resolve consumer
protection claims related to the diesel matter in California,"
Volkswagen said in a statement.
The company had previously said it would pay $603 million to
resolve litigation with most U.S. states, the District of
Columbia and Puerto Rico, on top of the $14.7 billion settlement
with federal officials.
Under that larger settlement involving the U.S. Department
of Justice, the company will buy back or potentially fix about a
half-million polluting diesel cars and set up environmental and
consumer compensation funds.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles,; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)