VW plans to offer new fix proposal for 3.0 liter vehicles: Justice Department

WASHINGTON, July 26 Volkswagen AG
plans to offer a new proposal to fix 85,000 polluting 3.0 liter
vehicles after regulators rejected an earlier plan, a Justice
Department lawyer said Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the California Air Resources Board said
the plan to fix the VW and Audi luxury vehicles, which range
from model years 2009-2016, was insufficient. At a court hearing
Tuesday in San Francisco, Justice Department lawyer Joshua Van
Eaton said the German automaker had been meeting with regulators
in recent weeks and planned to offer a new fix proposal in
August.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)