UPDATE 3-VW's $14.7 bln diesel U.S. emissions settlement clears hurdle

(Recasts, adds hiring of staff to oversee settlement)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 26 Volkswagen AG's
$14.7 billion settlement of its U.S. diesel emissions cheating
scandal cleared another legal hurdle on Tuesday, as a federal
judge gave the automaker preliminary approval to buy back up to
475,000 vehicles.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco set an
Oct. 18 hearing for final approval. Preliminary approval means
Volkswagen will soon enable owners of the 2.0 liter
diesel-powered vehicles to access a website to learn how much
they are eligible to receive.
The settlement, announced in June, centers around the
largest-ever automotive buy-back offer in the United States.
Coupled with possible vehicle repairs and payments to
governmental agencies, that component of the settlement carries
a $10 billion price tag.
Volkswagen said it continues to work with regulators to get
fix approvals. VW told dealers last week that a planned fix
could consist of software upgrades and some new catalytic
converters.
Volkswagen also plans to offer a new proposal to fix 85,000
polluting 3.0 liter vehicles after regulators rejected an
earlier plan, a Justice Department lawyer said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the California Air Resources Board rejected
as insufficient a plan to fix the vehicles, which include VW and
Audi luxury cars from model years 2009-2016.
At the hearing, Justice Department lawyer Joshua Van Eaton
said the German automaker had been meeting with regulators in
recent weeks and planned to offer a new fix proposal in August.
Breyer said he wants another update on the 3.0 liter vehicle
talks at an Aug. 25 hearing.
VW plans to hire between 250 to 300 people in Michigan to
process settlement claims and will be overseen full-time by 40
VW Group of America employees. If needed VW could double the
number of people it is hiring to process claims, said VW lawyer
Sharon Nelles. VW is contracting for storage space to house
vehicles it repurchases, she said.
VW admitted in September that it installed secret software
that allowed U.S. vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable pollution.
Under the Justice Department deal, VW will provide $2
billion over 10 years to fund programs to promote construction
of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and development of
zero-emission ride-sharing fleets and other efforts.
VW also agreed to put up $2.7 billion over three years to
enable government and tribal agencies to replace old buses or to
fund infrastructure to reduce diesel emissions.
Separately, VW reached a settlement with 44 U.S. states, the
District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that will cost at least
$600 million, bringing the total to as much as $15.3 billion.
Last week, three states filed new lawsuits, saying that VW
violated state environmental laws and seeking hundreds of
millions in additional penalties.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Dan Grebler and Tom
Brown)