UPDATE 3-Volkswagen engineer pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions probe

DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A Volkswagen AG
engineer pleaded guilty on Friday to helping the
German automaker evade U.S. emission standards, and his lawyer
said he would cooperate with federal authorities in their
criminal probe.
James Liang, who has worked for VW since 1983 and was part
of a team of engineers who developed a diesel engine, was
charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and violating U.S.
clean air laws. He is the first person to face criminal charges
in connection with the diesel emissions cheating case.
The 62-year-old German citizen, who lives in Newbury Park,
California, appeared in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Friday
and entered into a plea agreement that includes his cooperation
with the government in its investigation.
The indictment says Liang conspired with current and former
VW employees to mislead the U.S. government about software that
federal regulators called a "defeat device," which allowed the
automaker to sell diesel engines that emitted more smog-forming
gases than the nation's emission standards allow.
"I knew that Volkswagen did not disclose the defeat device
to U.S. regulators," Liang said in court. His lawyer, Daniel
Nixon, said after the hearing that his client was "very
remorseful."
Liang could face up to five years in prison but may get a
much lighter sentence if the government finds he provided
substantial assistance.
A grand jury indicted Liang in June, but the indictment was
only made public on Friday.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan declined to comment on the
indictment. "Volkswagen is continuing to cooperate with the U.S.
Department of Justice," she said.
Mark Chutkow, chief of the criminal division for the U.S.
Attorney in the Eastern District of Michigan, declined to
comment on the investigation.
VW has already agreed to spend up to $16.5 billion to
address environmental, state and owner claims in the United
States. It still faces billions in potential fines and must
resolve the fate of 85,000 polluting 3.0-liter vehicles.
Reuters reported in August that VW and the Justice
Department had held preliminary settlement talks about resolving
a criminal probe into the emissions scandal.
BUILDING A DEFEAT DEVICE
Liang was one of the engineers in Wolfsburg, Germany,
directly involved in developing the defeat device for the
Volkswagen Jetta in 2006, according to the indictment.
The engineers had quickly realized the diesel engines they
were designing for vehicles targeted at the U.S. market could
not meet government clean air standards while appealing to
customers, the indictment stated.
So Liang and others, including employees of an entity
referred to as "Company A," designed software that would
activate the emission controls of an engine undergoing a
government test and deactivate them afterward, according to the
indictment.
Liang and others referred to the defeat device as the
"acoustic function," or "cycle-beating" software, prosecutors
said.
The indictment said Liang and his co-conspirators designed a
software update in 2014 that VW told consumers would fix
discrepancies being found in emissions testing. In fact, the
update was to allow the cheat system to more easily detect when
the vehicle was being tested, using the angle of the steering
wheel.
After a West Virginia University study showed the cars were
emitting more pollutants on the road than tests had indicated,
Liang and his co-conspirators lied to regulators, telling them
the discrepancy was caused by "innocent" mechanical issues,
authorities said.
The indictment quotes early 2015 email exchanges among Liang
and other VW employees showing a rising state of fear that
officials of the California Air Resources Board could discover
the emissions systems were rigged if they conducted more
dynamometer testing on early, Generation 1 diesel cars.
"We must be sure to prevent the authority from testing the
Gen 1," the indictment said an employee wrote in German. "If Gen
1 goes onto the roller at the CARB, then we'll have nothing more
to laugh about!!!!!"
