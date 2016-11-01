U.S. House Republicans want answers on VW settlements

WASHINGTON Nov 1 Two senior U.S. House
Republicans on Tuesday asked environmental regulators to answer
questions about Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions
settlements, including disclosing how the government calculated
the penalties imposed on VW to offset excess pollution.
In a letter, Representative Fred Upton, who chairs the House
Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative Tim Murphy
asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to disclose how
much excess pollution VW vehicles sold in the United States
since 2009 have emitted. VW has agreed to spend $2.7 billion on
efforts to offset the pollution.
The legislators also want information on the requirement
that VW spend $2 billion over 10 years on zero-emission vehicle
investments. Some electric vehicle charging firms and others
have raised concerns about the impact of the spending on the
marketplace.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)