U.S. House Republicans want answers on VW settlements

WASHINGTON Nov 1 Two senior U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday asked environmental regulators to answer questions about Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions settlements, including disclosing how the government calculated the penalties imposed on VW to offset excess pollution.

In a letter, Representative Fred Upton, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative Tim Murphy asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to disclose how much excess pollution VW vehicles sold in the United States since 2009 have emitted. VW has agreed to spend $2.7 billion on efforts to offset the pollution.

The legislators also want information on the requirement that VW spend $2 billion over 10 years on zero-emission vehicle investments. Some electric vehicle charging firms and others have raised concerns about the impact of the spending on the marketplace. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)