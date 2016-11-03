VW makes 'substantial progress' toward 3.0 liter diesel agreement -judge

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has made substantial progress in talks with the U.S. Justice Department and other government agencies toward resolving the fate of about 80,000 polluting diesel 3.0 liter vehicles.
At a San Francisco court hearing, Breyer set a Dec. 1 deadline for a report on the status of the talks. VW previously agreed to spend up to $16.5 billion, including as much as $10.3 billion to buyback up to 475,000 polluting 2.0 diesel vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
