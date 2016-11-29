U.S. judge delays court hearing on Volkswagen 3.0 liter diesels

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Tuesday delayed a court hearing set for Wednesday on Volkswagen AG's plan to address 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and VW 3.0-liter vehicles.
In a court filing ON Tuesday, Breyer said negotiations are continuing between the German automaker, regulators and lawyers representing owners and set a Dec. 16 hearing, saying he had been advised that a delay "may produce a resolution of the outstanding issues." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.