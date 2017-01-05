Judge says Volkswagen must face U.S. investor lawsuits over diesel emissions

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 4 A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied Volkswagen AG and its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn's requests to have an investor lawsuit dismissed in California over its "Dieselgate" emissions scandal.
In a 41-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer also rejected a request by VW brand chief Herbert Diess to have the proposed securities fraud lawsuits tossed out of a California court. The investors suing are mostly U.S. municipal pension funds that invested in VW through American Depositary Receipts.
Volkswagen argued that German courts were the proper place for investor lawsuits. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.