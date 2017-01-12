U.S. judge orders VW executive detained

MIAMI/NEW YORK Jan 12 A U.S. judge on Thursday
ordered a Volkswagen executive charged in the Justice
Department's diesel emissions investigation held without bail
pending trial.
Oliver Schmidt was arrested Saturday at Miami's
International Airport as he planned to fly home after a
vacation. He was one of six current and former VW executives
charged this week in U.S. District Court in Detroit. The other
five are in Germany and are unlikely to be extradited.
U.S. Magistrate Judge William Turnoff ruled Schmidt was a
flight risk. His lawyers said they planned to appeal the
decision.
The Justice Department also said Schmidt "faces what would
be an effective life sentence" if convicted. Schmidt is charged
with eleven felony counts, which could be punished by up to 169
years in prison, the government said.
Volkswagen AG agreed to plead guilty and pay
$4.3 billion in civil and criminal fines.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami and David Shepardson in
New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)