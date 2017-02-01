UPDATE 2-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.55 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims

* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S.
owners
* VW costs could hit $4 billion if regulators don't approve
fixes
* U.S. 3.0 liter owners to get $7,000-$16,000 compensation
for fix
(Adds Bosch statement, Audi comment)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Volkswagen AG has
agreed to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly
80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles to settle
claims it fitted illegal emissions-cheating software to the
cars, court documents showed.
German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH also agreed
to pay $327.5 million to U.S. diesel VW owners, according to the
documents filed late Tuesday.
Volkswagen could be forced to pay up to $4.04 billion if
regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles. In December, VW
said it had agreed to buy back 20,000 vehicles and expected to
win approval to fix another 60,000.
The settlement is the last major hurdle to Volkswagen moving
beyond the scandal over its installation of secret software in
hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to cheat exhaust
emissions tests, although it still faces suits from some U.S.
states and investors.
Volkswagen has already announced 18.2 billion euros ($19.63
billion) of provisions to cover the costs of "Dieselgate" and a
source familiar with the matter said last month that its total
bill was likely to remain below 20 billion euros.
Volkswagen's luxury car unit Audi said on
Wednesday it was reviewing whether it needed to put aside more
provisions to cover the costs of a U.S. settlement of the
scandal, on top of the 980 million euros it already set aside.
"We are using the court documents to review what we still
need to set aside for the annual accounts," an Audi spokesman
said in Germany.
Under the VW settlement that must be approved by a U.S.
judge, owners of 3.0 liter vehicles who opt for fixes will get
compensation of between $7,000 and $16,000 from Volkswagen if
emissions fixes are approved in a timely fashion -- and the
automaker will pay another $500 if the fix affects a vehicle's
performance.
Owners who opt for a buyback will get $7,500 on top of the
value of the vehicle.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which had sued VW, voted
unanimously to back the deal.
Volkswagen Group of America chief executive Hinrich Woebcken
said, with the agreement, all owners of polluting diesels "will
have a resolution available to them. We will continue to work to
earn back the trust of all our stakeholders."
VW has been barred from selling diesel vehicles in the
United States since late 2015.
VW has agreed to repurchase the 2009-2012 Volkswagen and
Audi 3.0 liter vehicles, but believes it will be able to fix the
2013-2016 Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche 3.0 liter vehicles.
BOSCH AGREEMENT
VW previously agreed to spend up to $10.03 billion to buy
back up to 475,000 polluting 2.0 liter vehicles after it
admitted it installed secret software to evade emissions
controls.
The settlement marked the largest ever automotive buyback
offer in U.S. history and costliest auto industry scandal.
Diesel car owners sued Bosch in 2015 claiming the company
helped design secret "defeat device" software that allowed VW to
evade emissions rules and alleged Bosch was a "knowing and
active participant" in Volkswagen's decade-long scheme.
Under its settlement, Bosch will pay $163.3 million to
address 2.0 liter VW vehicle claims, with most owners getting
$350 each, while 3.0 liter owners will split $113.3 million.
Most 3.0 liter owners will receive $1,500 from Bosch.
Bosch said in a statement it didn't admit wrongdoing or
accept liability but had decided to settle so it could focus on
an extensive "transformation process" the company has embarked
on.
A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a Feb. 14 hearing
on whether to grant preliminary approval for the settlements.
The lead lawyer for the vehicle owners, Elizabeth Cabraser,
said in statement the settlement provides "substantial benefits
to both consumers and the environment."
VW earlier agreed to pay $225 million to offset the excess
pollution from the 3.0 liter vehicles, on top of $2.7 billion it
agreed to pay to offset 2.0 liter pollution.
The automaker is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit
to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S.
Justice Department to resolve charges it installed secret
software in U.S. vehicles to allow them to emit up to 40 times
the amount of legally permitted pollution.
As part of a $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. regulators,
the German automaker has agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits
and oversight by an independent monitor for three years to
resolve diesel emissions-cheating investigations.
The United States has also charged seven current and former
VW executives with wrongdoing.
In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in
the United States to address claims from owners, environmental
regulators, U.S. states and dealers, and offered to buy back
about 500,000 polluting vehicles.
This week, Volkswagen topped Toyota Motor Corp as the
world's largest automaker by sales.
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely and
Adrian Croft)