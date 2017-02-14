U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to VW, Bosch settlements

WASHINGTON Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday
granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG
settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back
nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.
Separately, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San
Francisco also agreed at a court hearing to grant preliminary
approval to German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH's
settlement to pay $327.5 million to U.S. diesel VW owners.
Volkswagen could be forced to pay up to $4.04 billion if
regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles. Breyer will
hold a May 11 hearing on whether to grant final approval.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)