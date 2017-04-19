UPDATE 1-Former U.S. deputy attorney general to be named Volkswagen monitor -source

(Adds details, background on monitor)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Justice Department
is expected to name a deputy attorney general under former
President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of
Volkswagen AG under a plea agreement over its diesel
emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said on
Wednesday.
Larry Thompson, a lawyer at Finch McCranie LLP who was
deputy attorney general from 2001 to 2003, is expected to be
tapped to oversee the world's largest automaker for three years.
According to the plea agreement announced in January, VW must
make reforms and faces a monitor's oversight. It is set to be
sentenced to three years' probation on Friday by a federal judge
in Detroit.
Thompson and the Justice Department did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Volkswagen also did not
immediately comment.
As deputy attorney general, Thompson led the government-wide
corporate fraud task force and oversaw the prosecution of the
collapsed energy company Enron Corp. He also served as a U.S.
attorney in Georgia and general counsel at PepsiCo.
He was previously a partner at Atlanta-based law firm King &
Spalding LLP, where he co-founded the firm’s special matters and
government investigations practice.
The September 2015 disclosure that VW intentionally cheated
on emissions tests for at least six years led to the ouster of
its chief executive, damaged the German-based automaker's
reputation around the world and prompted massive bills.
On Friday, the company said it had bought back or repaired
more than half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles
under a U.S. government settlement, just six months after it
launched the largest-ever automotive repurchase offer.
In total, VW has agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the
United States to address claims from owners, environmental
regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about
500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.
Thompson and his team will have access to Volkswagen
documents and assess the efforts of VW's board of management and
senior management to comply with environmental laws.
The monitor will file at least two follow-up reports with
the Justice Department and conduct interviews in Germany, the
United States and potentially elsewhere with VW employees.
The company will also face separate annual environmental
management systems audits over the next three years.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Peter Cooney)