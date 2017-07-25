VW exec charged in emissions probe to plead guilty -- court

July 25 (Reuters) - A Volkswagen AG executive charged in the automaker's diesel emissions scandal plans to plead guilty on August 4 in U.S. District Court in Detroit, a court spokesman said Tuesday.

Oliver Schmidt, who was chief of Volkswagen's environmental and engineering center in Michigan, has been held since January when he was arrested trying to return to Germany. Schmidt is one of eight current and former executives charged in the U.S. emissions probe.

In March, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to beat emissions tests. (Reporting by David Shepardson)