U.S. judge sets April 21 deadline for VW diesel fix

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24 A federal judge on
Thursday gave Volkswagen AG and
U.S. regulators until April 21 to agree on a fix for the nearly
600,000 diesel vehicles on U.S. roadways caught up in VW's
massive emissions cheating scandal.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer had earlier set a March
24 deadline for Europe's biggest automaker to explain where it
stood on remediation efforts, after months of talks with the
U.S. Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and
California Air Resources Board.
Breyer, VW and regulators all said at Thursday's hearing in
San Francisco that progress has been made in intensive
negotiations, but issues remain and no settlement has been
reached yet.
The remedy could involve fixing the roughly 580,000 U.S.
vehicles or buybacks and other options, Breyer said.
He did not elaborate, but one central issue is whether the
EPA would accept a fix that does not completely address excess
on-road emissions.
Earlier this month, a California official said the state may
allow partially repaired VW diesel cars to continue operating on
its roads because a full fix may be impossible.
The cars are equipped with "defeat devices" that allow them
to pass laboratory emissions tests despite exceeding federal
standards by up to 40 times when they are driven on roads.
If no deal is reached by the April 21 deadline, Breyer said
he would consider holding a trial on the issue this summer to
address the vehicles that the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency says emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution in
real world driving.
Former FBI director Robert Mueller, who is Breyer's court
appointment settlement master, briefed the judge on the status
of the talks on Wednesday.
The U.S. Justice Department in February sued VW for up to
$46 billion for violating U.S. environmental laws. VW and its
Audi and Porsche brands remain barred from selling any new 2016
diesel models in the United States. It faces more than 500 U.S.
civil lawsuits that have been consolidated in front of Breyer.
