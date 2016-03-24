UPDATE 1-U.S. judge sets April 21 deadline for VW diesel fix

(Adds reaction, quotes from hearing)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24 A federal judge on
Thursday gave Volkswagen AG and
U.S. regulators until April 21 to agree on a fix for the nearly
600,000 diesel vehicles on U.S. roads caught up in VW's massive
emissions cheating scandal.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer had earlier set a March
24 deadline for Europe's biggest automaker to explain where it
stood on remediation efforts, after months of talks with the
U.S. Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) and California Air Resources Board.
Breyer, VW and regulators all said at Thursday's hearing in
San Francisco that progress has been made in intensive
negotiations, but issues remain and no settlement has been
reached.
Breyer, who is overseeing more than 500 civil lawsuits, said
"a concrete and detailed proposal for getting the polluting cars
fixed or off the road" must be made by April 21 or he may move
forward with a trial.
A settlement could involve fixing some or all of the roughly
580,000 U.S. vehicles or payments to consumers through buybacks
and other options, Breyer said.
He did not elaborate, but one central issue is whether the
EPA would accept a fix that does not completely address excess
on-road emissions.
Earlier this month, a California official said the state may
allow partially repaired VW diesel cars to continue operating on
its roads because a full fix may be impossible.
The cars are equipped with "defeat devices" that allow them
to pass laboratory emissions tests despite exceeding federal
standards by up to 40 times when they are driven on roads.
If no deal is reached by the deadline, Breyer said he would
consider holding a trial on the issue this summer to address the
vehicles that the EPA says emit up to 40 times legally allowable
pollution in real world driving.
"We're working around the clock" said plaintiffs' attorney
Elizabeth Cabraser, leaving the courtroom after the brief
hearing. "I'll sleep when they're fixed."
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the automaker "is
committed to resolving the U.S. regulatory investigation into
the diesel emissions matter as quickly as possible and to
implementing a solution for affected vehicles, as we work to
earn back the trust of our customers and dealers and the
public."
Former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert
Mueller, who is Breyer's court appointment settlement master,
briefed the judge on the status of the talks on Wednesday.
The Justice Department in February sued VW for up to $46
billion for violating U.S. environmental laws. VW and its Audi
and Porsche brands remain barred from selling any new 2016
diesel models in the United States.
After Thursday's hearing, Sierra Club California Chapter
Director Kathryn Phillips suggested that U.S. environmental
groups would reject any settlement with VW that fails to hold
the automaker fully accountable for excess tailpipe emissions.
"(The) polluting vehicles need to be fixed or taken off the
road, and the consumers who trusted they were buying
less-polluting cars need to be compensated. Period. Otherwise
the legacy of Volkswagen's deceitful actions will be as dirty
and dangerous as the smog left behind by their vehicles,"
Phillips said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in New York; Editing
by Tom Brown)