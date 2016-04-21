UPDATE 4-VW forges U.S. deal arising from diesel emissions scandal

* VW offers to buy back or fix 482,000 diesel cars
* U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation continues
* Settlement could cost VW at least $10 billion
* VW shares rise on news of the agreement
By Alexandria Sage and David Shepardson
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, April 21 Volkswagen
AG, driving to move beyond a scandal that has disrupted its
global business and sullied its reputation, announced a sweeping
U.S. deal on Thursday to buy back or potentially fix about a
half million polluting diesel cars and set up environmental and
consumer compensation funds.
The settlement, which sources and analysts said could cost
VW at least $10 billion, is not likely to end the
Dieselgate controversy that began last September when the
world's No. 2 automaker admitted using sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests.
Despite the potentially big price tag, Volkswagen shares
rose 6 percent on Thursday after rising nearly 7 percent on
Wednesday on news of the agreement, which must be finalized by
June 21.
VW shares are still down nearly 20 percent since the
emissions cheating was exposed as investors worried not only
about large fines and management instability, but the toll the
scandal would take on the German automaker's efforts to stay
competitive.
VW still faces U.S. Justice Department fines as part of an
expected civil settlement, an ongoing Justice Department
investigation that could lead to criminal charges and an outcry
in Europe to do more for millions of owners of vehicles there
that also have illegal software to defeat emissions testing.
The framework of the deal was hammered out by VW with the
Justice Department, state of California, the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and Federal Trade Commission as well as
lawyers for car owners who filed class action civil lawsuits.
It was brokered by former FBI director Robert Mueller, the
court-appointed mediator, in marathon talks at a Washington law
firm over the past week. It is expected to settle more than 600
class suits in U.S. courts.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who outlined the
agreement during a hearing in San Francisco, said he expects the
issues of Justice Department fines and resolving the 3.0 liter
engines will be addressed "expeditiously."
Breyer did not disclose the amount of money involved, and
ordered lawyers for all parties not to disclose details until
they were final. He said there is "definite momentum" toward a
final resolution.
The judge set the June 21 deadline for VW and the other
parties to nail down the final details before the agreement
faces a public comment period. It would need final judicial
approval before taking effect.
The judge said the settlement includes VW's offer to buyback
482,000 2.0-liter vehicles, fix them if regulators agree on that
step after further testing, or cancel outstanding leases.
Big automakers have shown resiliency once damaging scandals
are resolved. Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors Co
have been rocked by safety scandals in recent years, paid
substantial penalties to regulators, and both are now healthy.
GM on Thursday reported first quarter profits that soundly
beat investors' expectations.
Many questions must be answered. Among them is whether
Volkswagen will be allowed to resell repurchased vehicles and
how to fix nearly 90,000 Porsche, Audi and VW cars and SUVs also
made by the company that are equipped with six-cylinder diesel
engines that do not comply with U.S. clean air standards.
The U.S. settlement will include an environmental
remediation fund to address excess emissions and a fund to
promote green automotive technology, and additional "substantial
compensation" to owners to sell back or have their vehicles
fixed, Breyer said.
LINGERING QUESTIONS
Many other issues remain, including what happens if vehicles
are not deemed fixable and owners opt not to sell them back. A
fix could potentially reduce vehicles' road performance and it
is not clear if VW would have to compensate owners for that.
Also unanswered is when VW can sell thousands of diesel cars
sitting in showrooms that are subject a government-ordered stop
sale.
One of the key issues of contention in the talks had been
whether regulators would accept a remedy that does not eliminate
all excess emissions to meet the requirements of the U.S. Clean
Air Act. In March, a California Air Resources Board official
said only a partial fix may be possible.
Democratic U.S. Senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said VW should extend the same
buyback offer to owners of 3.0 liter vehicles.
"Volkswagen's offer is a welcome development but too limited
in scope and very late," they said.
Republican U.S. Representative Fred Upton of Michigan called
the deal "welcome news for the hundreds of thousands of American
consumers" but withheld judgment until the agreement is
finalized.
Outside the courthouse, Joyce Ertel Hulbert, owner of a 2015
diesel Golf station wagon, held up a sign reading "Invested
$30,000, worth $00,000. Buy it Back!"
"They're not doing enough," she said of VW.
VW said in a statement it reached "an agreement on the basic
features of a settlement with the class action plaintiffs in the
lawsuit in San Francisco. This agreement will be incorporated
into a comprehensive settlement in the coming weeks."
VW said the deal "will have no legal bearing on proceedings
outside of the United States."
"Volkswagen is committed to winning back the trust of its
customers, its dealers, its regulators and all of America," VW
lawyer Robert Giuffra said.
Volkswagen has more miles to travel before the scandal is
behind it. The Justice Department said its other investigations
into VW's conduct "remain active and ongoing." Environmental and
consumer groups said they are not convinced the deal goes far
enough.
"Without strict penalties, and without fixing or removing
the polluting vehicles, people will continue to breathe dirtier
air, consumers will lose faith in watchdog agencies, and
manufacturers will believe they can endanger our health without
feeling the full consequence," the Sierra Club environmental
group said.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the deal
"does not in any way resolve the consumer and environmental
penalty claims of the states, or the states' claims for
injunctive relief."
Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said customers do
not need to take any action immediately. Based on the court
schedule outlined on Thursday, the earliest buybacks would begin
is likely in July.
On Thursday, Germany's justice minister and Europe's
industry boss raised the pressure on Volkswagen to compensate
European consumers as well.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that owners will get around
two years to decide whether to sell their vehicles back
including the 2009-2015 diesel Jetta and will be offered the
estimated value of the vehicles from September 2015, before the
scandal erupted, along with an unspecified premium.
