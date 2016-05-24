Volkswagen, U.S. make 'significant progress' toward deal -sources

May 24 Volkswagen AG and lawyers for owners and the U.S. government are expected to tell a federal judge at a court hearing on Tuesday that they have made significant progress toward reaching a final agreement by late June, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Lawyers are also expected to tell U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer that a settlement over the excess diesel emissions scandal will include "substantial compensation" for owners of 482,000 polluting vehicles, the sources said. An agreement in principle for buybacks and potential fixes was announced in April.

