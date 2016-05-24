Volkswagen, U.S. make 'significant progress' toward deal -sources

May 24 Volkswagen AG and lawyers for
owners and the U.S. government are expected to tell a federal
judge at a court hearing on Tuesday that they have made
significant progress toward reaching a final agreement by late
June, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Lawyers are also expected to tell U.S. District Judge
Charles Breyer that a settlement over the excess diesel
emissions scandal will include "substantial compensation" for
owners of 482,000 polluting vehicles, the sources said. An
agreement in principle for buybacks and potential fixes was
announced in April.
