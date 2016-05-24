UPDATE 3-Volkswagen, U.S. make substantial progress toward final deal-judge

(Adds VW and plaintiff comment, background on VW under
By Alexandria Sage and David Shepardson
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON May 24 Volkswagen AG
has made substantial progress toward reaching a
final settlement next month with car owners and the U.S.
government over the German automaker's cheating on diesel
emissions tests, a federal judge said on Tuesday.
But major issues remain, including how much the world's No.
2 automaker may have to pay in fines, which could run in the
billions of dollars, to federal and state regulators for
violating U.S. clean air rules, as well as an ongoing U.S.
Justice Department criminal probe.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco
reiterated that a settlement will include substantial monetary
compensation for U.S. owners of 482,000 polluting vehicles that
emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
The so-called Dieselgate scandal has hurt VW's global
business as well as its reputation and led to the departure of
its chief executive officer and other executives. Dieselgate
erupted last September after the company admitted using
sophisticated secret software in its cars to cheat exhaust
emissions tests. As many as 11 million vehicles worldwide have
been affected.
At a brief court hearing, Breyer said lawyers for car owners
suing Volkswagen and the U.S. Justice Department, Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Trade Commission, the state of
California and the company were on track to file the final
proposed settlements by June 21.
The "parties ... have reported that in the month since we
last met they have made substantial progress in intensive daily
efforts to finalize the agreement, and most importantly are on
track to meet the court's deadline," Breyer said.
The U.S. settlement would also include an environmental
remediation fund to address excess emissions and a fund to
promote green automotive technology.
Elizabeth Cabraser, lead lawyer for the U.S. car owners, and
a Volkswagen spokeswoman both said the parties were pleased with
the continued progress and planned to finalize the agreements
next month.
Breyer said engineering studies and testing were continuing
toward a resolution for the owners of 80,000 larger 3.0 liter
vehicles but offered no timetable.
The vehicles emitted up to nine times the legally allowable
pollution, and it was not clear if the automaker will offer to
buy back the larger 3.0 liter Porsche, Audi and VW SUVs and cars
under investigation.
The EPA ordered VW last September to stop selling all new
2016 2.0 diesel vehicles. The ban was extended to 3.0 liter VW,
Porsche and Audi diesel vehicles in November. The order remains
in effect.
After the June 21 deadline the agreement faces a public
comment period and must get final judicial approval, which could
come at a July 26 hearing.
Volkswagen shares closed up 4 percent.
FAMILY DIVISIONS
Many thorny issues remain, including what happens to
vehicles that Volkswagen repurchases and how the automaker will
handle buybacks and fixes if the EPA approves.
Reuters reported last month that owners could have as long
as two years to decide on whether to sell back their vehicles.
VW agreed on April 21 to a framework settlement with U.S.
authorities to buy back or potentially fix about half a million
cars fitted with illegal test-fixing software, and set up
environmental and consumer compensation funds.
The next day, Volkswagen said it would set aside 16.2
billion euros ($18.2 billion) and slash its dividend to cover
the costs from Dieselgate.
And there is unrest among investors. On Monday, three
investor groups called for an independent inquiry, saying the
company's investigations may not be sufficiently far-reaching or
transparent.
Reuters has reported that a Volkswagen official said an
investigation by law firm Jones Day into who was responsible for
rigging the emissions tests was dragging on.
Volkswagen has come under attack from London hedge fund TCI
and other investors who say the automaker needs to improve its
performance and create a new governance structure.
The campaign has exposed divisions between the Porsche and
Piech families who own the majority of Volkswagen, the state of
Lower Saxony and powerful labor representatives who hold
one-half of the seats on the company's supervisory board.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Alexandria
Sage in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan
in Frankfurt; Writing by David Shepardson and Will Dunham;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)