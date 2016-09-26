Volkswagen, Bosch oppose request for diesel documents

| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
German automaker Volkswagen
AG and auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH
have asked a U.S. federal judge to reject requests from European
investors and vehicle owners to access more than 20 million
pages of records turned over in VW's "Dieselgate" scandal.
VW, which admitted in 2015 to programming its diesel engines
to deceive U.S. emissions testers, faces more than 1,200
lawsuits, consolidated before a judge in San Francisco. The
automaker has agreed to pay up to $16.5 billion to resolve
claims from some owners, dealers and government regulators.
Volkswagen said in a court filing on Friday it has turned
over more than 20 million pages to the Justice Department, which
is conducting a criminal investigation, and has made the records
available to others pursuing claims. VW expects to turn over
additional documents, the company said.
The company urged a judge to deny in full the "blatantly
overbroad requests."
The company also said German authorities have rejected
document requests because it would "potentially undermine their
official investigations."
Bosch filed a separate request with the court on Friday
asking it to reject the same request, saying it was improperly
filed in California.
Bosch said it has produced nearly 2 million pages of
documents "encompassing documents that contain sensitive
information, including competitively sensitive business
documents and information that is protected under foreign data
privacy laws."
The European groups seeking documents include Altroconsumo,
an Italian consumer association that has sued VW in Italy; the
Wolverhampton City Council, a local government seeking records
on behalf of a municipal pension fund in the United Kingdom; and
the Dutch Settlement Foundations, groups representing owners and
investors that have not yet filed suit in the Netherlands.
Lawyers for owners suing Bosch said this month the supplier
concealed the use of Volkswagen secret "defeat device" software
that it helped design, and demanded in 2008 that the German
automaker provide legal protection in its use. Bosch has denied
the claims.
VW has admitted that it installed improper software that
deactivated pollution controls on more than 11 million diesel
vehicles sold worldwide and has agreed to compensate and offer
buybacks to owners of 475,000 2.0-liter diesel cars.
This month, a U.S. Volkswagen engineer pleaded guilty to
helping the company evade U.S. emission standards, and his
lawyer said he would cooperate with federal authorities in their
criminal probe.
