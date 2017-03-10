Volkswagen to plead guilty in emissions scandal Friday -lawyer

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.
Doess said at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Detroit that he was authorized by the board of directors of VW to enter a guilty plea on its behalf. Under the deal, VW agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight by an independent monitor for three years after admitting to installing secret software in 580,000 U.S. vehicles to enable it to beat emissions tests over a six-year period. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit. Writing by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: