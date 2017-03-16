Judge orders VW executive held until trial in emissions case

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 16 A federal judge in Detroit on Thursday ordered that a Volkswagen AG executive charged in the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal be detained until his trial set for January 2018.
Oliver Schmidt, who was the chief of Volkswagen's environmental and engineering center in Michigan, has been held since January when he was arrested in Miami trying to return to Germany. Schmidt is one of seven current and former executives charged in the U.S. emissions probe..
Last week, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to beat emissions tests. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Writing by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.