REFILE-Volkswagen says U.S. approves sale of modified diesel vehicles

(Refiles to add dropped word "respond" in last paragraph)

March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.

The vehicles in inventory were held when the company issued a stop sale in September 2015, Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan told Reuters.

Ginivan said the company was finalizing details of the program.

The EPA approved a fix for about 70,000 Volkswagen diesel vehicles in January.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
