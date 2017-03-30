Volkswagen settles 10 U.S. state diesel claims for $157 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 30 Volkswagen AG said Thursday it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.
The German automaker settlement covers states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington and also covers some consumer claims. In 2016, VW reached a $603 million agreement with 44 U.S. states, but that settlement didn't cover claims resolved Thursday.
In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and to make buyback offers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts