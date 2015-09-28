VW board suspends R&D heads of core brand, Audi, Porsche -sources

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BERLIN, Sept 28 Volkswagen has suspended the R&D chiefs of its core VW brand, luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The carmaker's supervisory board last Friday agreed to put a number of employees on leave until the details of VW's emissions cheating scandal were cleared up, without providing names.
Reuters reported last Thursday that VW would fire top brand executives as it tries to recover from the scandal.
Audi, VW and Porsche declined comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Keith Weir)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.