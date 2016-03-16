VW diesel recalls in Germany delayed by weeks -Bild

BERLIN, March 16 Volkswagen's
modification of about 2.5 million diesel cars in Germany is
being delayed by at least six weeks, daily newspaper Bild
reported on Wednesday.
The carmaker has not yet gotten approval from the Federal
Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for proposed technical fixes for
the Passat model, the newspaper said, citing a KBA spokesman.
The KBA was still examining the technical solutions
submitted by VW and it's unclear whether the engine will comply
with Euro 5 emission standards after the refitting, Bild quoted
the KBA spokesman as saying.
Volkswagen (VW), which started recalling the 2.0 liter
diesel Amarok pick-up in late January, had originally planned to
start refitting more than 500,000 Passat models on Feb. 29, Bild
said.
VW did not return calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Bernard Orr)