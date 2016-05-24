VW sees provisions sufficient for DOJ civil agreement -source

HAMBURG May 24 Volkswagen believes it will not need to raise provisions of 16.2 billion euros ($18.1 billion) it has already made for its diesel-emissions cheating, as it moves closer to a civil settlement with the United States Department of Justice, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"We know the sum we are facing as of today," the source said, ahead of a U.S. federal court hearing at which the two sides are expected to report "significant progress" towards reaching a final agreement by late June, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

In April, Volkswagen agreed a framework settlement with authorities in the United States to buy back or potentially fix about half a million cars, after admitting it masked the level of pollution from its cars using cheating software, plunging the carmaker to a 4.1 billion euros operating loss for 2015.

The Wolfsburg-based company could still face further costs, including from a DoJ investigation that could lead to criminal charges, and potential class-action suits. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)