UPDATE 1-VW shareholders question bonuses in wake of U.S. diesel deal

* VW admits criminal offences, to pay $4.3 bln in U.S. fines
* VW admits 40 staff destroyed documents to conceal cheating
* Investor wants more independent directors, bonus clawbacks
* U.S. attorney general still pursuing more VW executives
By Edward Taylor and Simon Jessop
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 12 Volkswagen
investors demanded reforms and questioned executive bonuses
after the carmaker admitted to criminal offences in rigging U.S.
emissions tests and U.S. prosecutors indicted six current and
former managers over the scandal.
The German company agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and
criminal fines in a settlement with the U.S. Department of
Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday, the largest ever U.S. penalty levied
on an automaker.
Volkswagen (VW) admitted about 40 employees at its VW and
Audi brands deleted thousands of documents in an effort to hide
from U.S. authorities the systematic use of so-called defeat
devices to rig diesel emissions tests, a scale of wrongdoing
that led some investors to call for deep reforms.
"For senior management to receive any bonuses in 2017, we
would now expect VW to deliver a dramatic improvement in
profits," said Ben Walker, partner at activist hedge fund TCI,
which last year publicly criticised "corporate excess on an epic
scale" at the carmaker.
"Seventeen billion euros of EBIT (earnings before interest
and tax) should be the minimum amount for any bonus to be
received by executive management. Below that, zero bonus," he
wrote in an email, noting VW's admissions of guilt in the DoJ
settlement did not extend to any board-level managers.
VW has forecast an operating margin of 5-6 percent on
expected sales of around 213 billion euros ($227 billion) for
2016, implying EBIT of around 10.6-12.8 billion euros.
It has set aside more than 18 billion euros to cover the
cost of the diesel scandal, a figure it is expected to raise in
light of the DoJ deal.
Moody's credit-rating agency said the deal could raise its
provisions expectation of 21.2 billion euros by around 1 billion
euros, but welcomed the removal of uncertainties.
"The settlement agreement ... should also help VW and VW's
management to refocus its efforts into the development of its
operations, and therefore is a positive partially balancing the
need to increase its provision," it wrote.
VW still faces lawsuits from about 20 U.S. states and from
U.S. investors, and will spend years buying back or fixing
nearly 580,000 polluting U.S. vehicles. It also faces claims
from investors and customers in Europe and Asia, after it
admitted in September 2015 that up to 11 million vehicles
worldwide could have defeat device software installed.
MORE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, OPENNESS
"What is most disturbing... is the pattern of deception,
both in developing and perfecting the defeat devices, as well as
deliberately obstructing the subsequent investigation," said
Annie Bersagel, an adviser for responsible investments at
Norwegian Mutual Insurance company Kommunal Landspensjonskasse
(KLP). KLP and KLP mutual funds have small investments in both
VW equities and fixed income products.
"Going forward we would like to see more truly independent
directors. This may change governance at the company where we
see some issues, for example the awarding of large bonuses to
current and former managers. We would like to see a clawback
provision relating to violations."
Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment which holds
about 0.6 percent of VW preference shares, said on Wednesday the
company needed to "put everything on the table" about its
wrongdoing to regain the trust of investors.
For 2015, the year the scandal was uncovered, VW agreed to
pay 12 current and former members of the management board at
total of 63.2 million euros in fixed and flexible remuneration.
It said board members would have 30 percent of their variable
bonus withheld if the share price remained below 140 euros.
VW shares are currently trading at 149.85 euros, around 7
percent below pre-scandal levels.
SIX EMPLOYEES INDICTED
In total, six current and former VW managers have been
indicted, including Heinz-Jakob Neusser, former head of
development for the VW brand. Five of them are in Germany and it
is unclear if they will come to the United States to face
charges since Germany typically does not extradite its citizens.
While senior managers, none of them are - or were - members
of VW's management board.
At a press conference in Washington, U.S. attorney general
Loretta E. Lynch said U.S. authorities would continue to pursue
those responsible for emissions cheating.
"This announcement does not mean that our investigation is
complete ... We will continue to pursue the individuals
responsible for orchestrating this damaging conspiracy," Lynch
said.
The indictment said the six managers engaged in a 10-year
conspiracy to cheat U.S. emissions tests and then cover up
excessive emissions even as regulators questioned
irregularities.
VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in a statement the
company "deeply regrets the behaviour that gave rise to the
diesel crisis" and vowed to continue changes in how the company
operates.
