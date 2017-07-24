FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时内
VW diesel cars lacking refit will lose their registration-magazine
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上10点34分 / 1 小时内

VW diesel cars lacking refit will lose their registration-magazine

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Owners of Volkswagen cars affected by the diesel emissions scandal who refuse to get an engine software update will have their vehicles de-registered, Focus Online reported, citing documents of Germany's KBA motor vehicle watchdog.

Volkswagen (VW) has recalled about 11 million vehicles worldwide that were fitted with software capable of cheating emissions tests after its diesel scandal broke in September 2015.

Nearly two years later, almost 5.5 million of the 8.5 million affected models in Europe have been retrofitted, including 1.8 million cars in VW's German home market.

But many drivers do not want their cars to be retrofitted with new software, fearing any changes to make the vehicles comply with emissions standards would result in them being slower and consuming more fuel.

Focus Online reported that depending on when recall notices were issued, some VW drivers could have their cars de-registered as early as next month and would also have to pay any resulting fees.

A spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below