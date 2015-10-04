Volkswagen to hold extraordinary board meeting on Wed-sources

BERLIN Oct 4 Volkswagen's
supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on
Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected
to be appointed as new head of the 20-member controlling panel,
two sources said on Sunday.
Europe's biggest car maker faces the worst business crisis
in its 78-year history after it admitted cheating diesel
emissions tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles
affected worldwide.
As well as appointing Poetsch, the board meeting on
Wednesday will discuss the latest findings of VW's internal
investigation which has already led to more than 10 suspensions
of senior managers, a source close to the board said.
