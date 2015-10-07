VW board in crisis talks ahead of emissions scandal deadlines

(Repeats to add links to related stories, graphics)
* Supervisory board meeting at headquarters in Wolfsburg
* Discussing internal investigation into emissions scandal
* US chief to testify before lawmaker panel on Thursday
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Oct 7 Volkswagen's
supervisory board was holding crisis talks on
Wednesday, facing deadlines from German regulators and U.S
lawmakers to explain its rigging of diesel emissions tests and
what it is doing to tackle the scandal.
The 20-person board gathered at the German carmaker's
headquarters in Wolfsburg at around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT). Sources
close to the matter said talks were likely to last for hours.
More than two weeks after it admitted to cheating U.S.
emissions tests, Europe's largest carmaker is under pressure to
identify those responsible, to say how vehicles with illegal
software will be fixed and whether it also cheated in Europe.
The biggest business crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year history
has wiped more than a third off its share price, forced out its
long-time chief executive and sent shockwaves through both the
global car industry and the German establishment.
Germany's KBA watchdog has set Wednesday as a deadline for
Volkswagen to spell out plans to make its diesel vehicles comply
with emissions laws.
The company has said it may have to refit up to 11 million
cars and vans worldwide, and new CEO Matthias Mueller said in a
newspaper interview on Wednesday recalls would start in January
and would be completed by the end of 2016.
But owners are anxious to know whether the refits will
affect the fuel-economy and performance of their vehicles, and
analysts also want to know the bill for the recall.
Equinet analysts said the cost could range from less than
100 euros ($112) per vehicle to as much as 10,000 euros,
depending on whether Volkswagen needs to upgrade software or
install new hardware.
UBS analysts estimated the total bill for the scandal,
including potential fines and lawsuits, could be around 35
billion euros, though they also noted this was more than
factored into the company's share price after its recent plunge.
"A CERTAIN DEGREE OF FRIGHT"
The supervisory board meeting, where erstwhile finance chief
Hans-Dieter Poetsch is being confirmed as the company's new
chairman, will receive an update from an internal investigation
into the scandal, two sources close to the matter said.
A representative from U.S. law firm Jones Day, which is
conducting an external inquiry, will also attend.
One of the sources said it was too early to name those
responsible for rigging tests, and talked of a "certain degree
of fright" among management ahead of a testimony by the
company's top U.S. executive before a U.S. congressional
oversight panel on Thursday.
Volkswagen has come under fire in both the United States and
elsewhere for a slow response to the crisis.
"We have a lot of questions. We have very few answers,"
complained Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado, the top
Democrat for subcommittee.
In his newspaper interview, Mueller rejected the suggestion
Volkswagen informed financial markets too late about the test
rigging despite having told officials at the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency weeks before it went public.
"Based on our understanding of the law, we informed in
time," he was quoted as saying.
He also said he believed only a few employees were involved
in the manipulations.
Some analysts and investors are worried that company
veterans such as Mueller and Poetsch will not introduce the
sweeping changes in business practices they think are necessary
to restore Volkswagen's reputation.
They are also concerned about the complexity of Volkswagen's
investigations.
One source close to the matter said the supervisory board of
the company's flagship Audi brand would also meet this
afternoon, and has hired accountants to help investigate the
scandal as well.
Audi is still chaired by former Volkswagen CEO Martin
Winterkorn, who resigned two weeks ago. The sources said it was
unclear whether he would attend the Audi board meeting.
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
