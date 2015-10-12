REFILE-UPDATE 1-VW began selling cars in UK with cheat software in 2008 - boss

(Refiles to restore missing word in first paragraph.)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Oct 12 Volkswagen first sold
cars in Britain equipped with software that could cheat
emissions tests in 2008, its UK boss said on Monday, but he shed
little light on the root cause of the scandal.
Europe's largest automaker has admitted rigging diesel
emissions tests in the United States, and Germany's transport
minister says it also manipulated them in Europe.
The company's UK managing director said that, while it first
began selling cars in the country equipped with so-called defeat
devices around seven years ago, he only became aware of such
software last month.
"I knew nothing about this subject until 19 September this
year, when I first heard it on the news from the United States,"
Paul Willis told a committee of British lawmakers.
The scandal is the biggest crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year
history. It has wiped more than a third off the German company's
share price, forced out its long-time CEO and prompted
investigations around the world.
Volkswagen's U.S. chief executive told American lawmakers
last week that the rigging of tests was not a company decision
but the result of actions by a small number of engineers.
UK boss Willis said he thought it was implausible that
senior officials at Volkswagen knew about the test-rigging.
He apologised to customers and said the brand needed to
rebuild trust, but when asked technical details about the
software and engines, he said: "I'm not an engineer."
"My role in the United Kingdom is in sales, marketing,
distribution and finance," he said. "The department that looks
after the engines, the technical development of Volkswagen, I
have no direct relationship with that," he added.
Willis said the carmaker would discuss contributing towards
the cost of retesting vehicles in Britain.
Britain's transport minister Patrick McLoughlin later told
the lawmakers he did not believe other companies making cars in
Britain were rigging emissions tests, but that he had yet to
receive responses from some carmakers to letters he had sent on
the issue.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Pravin Char)