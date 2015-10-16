INVESTMENT FOCUS-Volkswagen crisis may be platinum-coated for auto catalyst makers

* Investors eye emissions-control system makers after
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 16 Automobile emissions-control
system makers such as Johnson Matthey and France's
Faurecia are set to gain more from the chaos engulfing
Volkswagen after its diesel emissions tests scandal,
investors say.
Europe's largest carmaker needs to fix up to 11 million
vehicles, and the scandal is likely to lead to tighter
regulation for the sector as a whole.
All of this can only benefit makers of emissions control
systems, whose shares have climbed 15 to 27 percent since late
September - contrasting with the 40 percent fall in Volkswagen
itself as the scale of the scandal became clear last
month.
The carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests
in the United States and says its cars in markets all the way to
Australia are also affected. Germany says the company also
manipulated tests in Europe, where it sells about 40 percent of
its vehicles.
"The Volkswagen issue could have a silver lining for some
auto component companies as they would be selling more
sophisticated emissions control equipment to carmakers," said
David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley.
"Johnson Matthey provides such an opportunity. We increased
our exposure to the stock this week and are looking to buy more
in the coming days."
An Italian broker said the scandal would require additional
emission technologies and companies such as Johnson Matthey,
Germany's ElringKlinger, France's Valeo and
Faurecia and Belgian group Umicore had the right skills
to benefit in the long term.
Analysts say shares in these firms are likely to keep
climbing even after their surge since late last month. The
European auto index, which had lost 20 percent from mid-
to late September, has since rebounded 14 percent.
HSBC, which has a "buy" rating on Johnson Matthey and
Faurecia, said in a note that the scandal and moves towards
'real-world driving emissions' (RDE) testing were largely
positive for auto catalyst makers as the new legislation would
force carmakers to use new and more powerful catalytic systems.
MORE STRINGENT TESTING
The European Commission wants to tighten vehicle testing.
Its officials recently met to try to end a stalemate over plans
to introduce RDE tests for nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions rather
than rely on easily manipulated lab tests. The new NOx testing
is due to begin early next year.
"Emission norms are getting more stringent and that's good
for the companies involved in manufacturing emission-control
equipment," Didier Duret, global chief investment officer at
ABN-AMRO Private Banking, said. "The Volkswagen issue has
further brightened their prospects."
Falling prices of platinum, a key part of some catalytic
converters, were also expected to improve the profit margins of
the companies, analysts said.
Platinum prices have slumped 33 percent over the last
15 months due to abundant supplies, lacklustre demand and
concern that interest in diesel cars, which mainly use platinum
in their catalytic converters, may be hurt in the wake of the
Volkswagen scandal.
But Greg Archer, a consultant for the Transport &
Environment Group, was quoted by HSBC in a report as saying that
diesel will not disappear from Europe due to the advantages of
diesel engines in fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions and
strength in certain areas such as commercial vehicles.
Credit Suisse has raised its target price for materials
technology and recycling group Umicore to 45 euros from 43 euros
with an "outperform" rating. Thomson Reuters data showed all 13
analysts who contributed to the database had ratings from "hold"
to "strong buy" on the stock. None had a "sell" recommendation.
"We were already broadly positive on auto-part makers as
they tend to have more innovations than vehicle manufacturers,"
Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in
Brussels, said.
"The Volkswagen scandal makes these suppliers even more
attractive because they are the ones which have to provide
solutions and therefore would be able to demand higher prices."
