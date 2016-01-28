VW chief casts doubt on whistleblower's account of emissions scandal

STUTTGART, Germany Jan 28 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller has cast doubt on a
report which last week said many managers at the German carmaker
knew of, or were involved in, developing emissions test-rigging
devices.
Volkswagen's (VW) development of software to cheat
diesel-emissions tests was an open secret in its engine
development department, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported
on Jan. 22, citing results from VW's internal probe.
The newspaper, which researched the matter with regional
broadcasters NDR and WDR, cited a whistleblower which they said
was himself involved in the deception and had testified to
investigators hired by VW.
"No one has spoken with me," Mueller told reporters on
Thursday at a reception of auto executives. "You got the
information from some sources who have no idea about the whole
matter."
Mueller also damped expectations VW could release the first
public results of an investigation into the scandal by U.S. law
firm Jones Day before its shareholders' annual general meeting
(AGM) on April 21.
Top players on the German manufacturer's supervisory board
will hold their third meeting in three weeks on Wednesday as
they continue to grapple with the scandal more than four months
after it broke, sources have said.
"Is it really so difficult to accept that we are obliged by
stock market law to submit a report to the AGM on April 21 and
that it is not possible for us to say anything beforehand?", the
CEO asked.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)