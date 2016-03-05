VW brand boss sees U.S. emission deal within months -paper

* Diess sees good chance of U.S. deal "in next months"
* Reinforces cost-cut calls at troubled VW brand
* Diess to outline changes to Wolfsburg staff on March 8
BERLIN, March 5 Volkswagen's brand
chief Herbert Diess said it will take months rather than weeks
to reach an agreement with U.S. regulators on an emissions fix
for 600,000 diesel cars, a newspaper reported on Saturday.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer last month turned up the
heat on Volkswagen (VW) by setting a March 24 deadline to the
carmaker to state whether it has found a fix that is acceptable
to U.S. regulators.
VW lawyer Robert Giuffra told Breyer at the Feb. 25 hearing
that the carmaker was making progress in trying to reach a
settlement with the Justice Department, the Environmental
Protection Agency and California Resources Board.
But Diess, in an interview with German regional newspaper
Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung published on Saturday, said it
may take months rather than weeks for to reach a settlement.
"I believe we have good chances to achieve an agreement with
the authorities in the United States in the next months," the
executive said.
Europe's largest automaker has said previously it was
considering buying back cars as part of a settlement, a move
that could cost it billions.
Separately, Diess reinforced calls for further cost cuts at
VW's biggest division by sales and revenue, saying the brand
must improve profitability to be able to afford new technologies
and compete with rivals in the digital age.
"The Volkswagen brand still has some work to do to become
more profitable in coming years," he said. "We will not get a
second chance."
Diess wants to cede more powers to regional operations and
streamline vehicle development as part of a 12-point plan to
increase cost savings and ready the brand for the arrival of
electric and autonomous mobility.
He is expected to outline his plans before thousands of
workers at a staff gathering at VW's base in Wolfsburg on
Tuesday, alongside Chief Executive Matthias Mueller, labour boss
Bernd Osterloh and Lower Saxony premier Stephan Weil.
