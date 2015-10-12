VW says sold first UK vehicle with emission test rigging software in 2008

LONDON Oct 12 Volkswagen first sold a diesel vehicle in Britain equipped with software which rigged the result of emissions tests in 2008, its managing director for the country said on Monday.

"It seems around 2008 from the information I have at the moment," Paul Willis told British lawmakers. "I knew nothing about this subject until 19 September this year, when I first heard it on the news from the United States."

He also said there were question marks over the emissions testing process, and that the firm should discuss with British regulators the possibility of paying towards the re-testing of vehicles. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)