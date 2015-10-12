VW says sold first UK vehicle with emission test rigging software in 2008

LONDON Oct 12 Volkswagen first sold
a diesel vehicle in Britain equipped with software which rigged
the result of emissions tests in 2008, its managing director for
the country said on Monday.
"It seems around 2008 from the information I have at the
moment," Paul Willis told British lawmakers. "I knew nothing
about this subject until 19 September this year, when I first
heard it on the news from the United States."
He also said there were question marks over the emissions
testing process, and that the firm should discuss with British
regulators the possibility of paying towards the re-testing of
vehicles.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)