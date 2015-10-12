UK says does not believe other carmakers rigged emissions, some yet to reply

LONDON Oct 12 Britain's transport minister said
he did not believe that other carmakers were rigging vehicle
emissions after Volkswagen cheated tests in the
United States, but said some carmakers had yet to response to
requests for information.
"So far as the responses we've received ... from the
manufacturers involved in manufacturing cars in this country, I
am satisfied (that they are not cheating emissions tests) but
there are still some companies which have not yet responded to
the letters we've sent," Patrick McLoughlin said.
Nissan, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota are among the
carmakers which build models in Britain.
A total of 1.2 million Volkswagen vehicles have been
affected in Britain with the firm's managing director telling
lawmakers that a recall will begin in the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)