VW's UK boss says does not think more emissions revelations to come

LONDON Oct 15 Volkswagen's managing director in
Britain said he did not believe there were more revelations to
come in the scandal that has engulfed the German automaker after
it admitted to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests.
"I don't think there is more to come out, that's my personal
opinion," Paul Willis told a committee of British lawmakers on
Thursday.
When asked about the firm's discussions with U.S. regulators
over a new emissions-control device on 2016 diesel models and
implications elsewhere, Willis said: "I think we need to
separate what's happened in the United States."
