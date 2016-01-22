VW investigation shows many bosses knew of manipulation -newspaper

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
FRANKFURT Jan 22 Many of Volkswagen's managers and staff dealing with emissions problems in the engine-development department knew about "defeat devices" being developed, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW's internal investigation.
A whistleblower, who was himself involved in the deception, alerted a senior manager outside the department who did not react, said the newspaper, which researched the matter together with regional broadcasters NDR and WDR.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on what he called "speculation", saying the investigation was continuing. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016