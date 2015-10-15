UPDATE 2-Italian prosecutors investigate local Volkswagen, Lamborghini managers

(Adds statement by Lamborghini)
By Sara Rossi
MILAN Oct 15 Prosecutors in Italy are
investigating local managers at Volkswagen and its
sports car business Lamborghini for alleged fraud after the
German carmaker admitted to cheating on emissions tests for
diesel vehicles.
Mario Giulio Schinaia, chief prosecutor in the northern
Italian town of Verona, where Volkswagen has its Italian
headquarters, said that police had conducted searches at both
Volkswagen and Lamborghini's head offices on Thursday.
The investigation of managers at the two companies is part
of a legal procedure connected with the searches, he said.
"If we want to be able to prove that (cars) have been sold
by people who knew they were committing a crime, we need proof
that people were aware," Schinaia said.
"It is one thing if I sell water and pretend it's wine but
if I sell water believing it is wine it's different."
Bologna-based Lamborghini, which Volkswagen acquired in
1998, said the searches stemmed from the fact that Automobili
Lamborghini SpA was the sole owner of VW Group Italia SpA.
"We are cooperating closely with the authorities,"
Lamborghini said in a statement.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
Last month, a judicial source said prosecutors in Turin were
looking into whether emissions data from Volkswagen cars in
Italy had been manipulated.
Italian consumer group Codacons has filed a class action
lawsuit against Volkswagen, accusing the company of deceiving
car owners and potentially harming the environment.
Volkswagen is grappling with the fallout from the emissions
scandal which some analysts estimate could cost the group as
much as 35 billion euros to cover vehicle refits, regulatory
fines and lawsuits.
Volkswagen has said it may have installed software that
enabled it to cheat diesel emissions tests on up to 11 million
diesel vehicles worldwide.
On Wednesday the head of Volkswagen's Italian operations
told parliament in Rome that the company's investment plans for
Italy would not be affected.
