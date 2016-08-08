UPDATE 1-Italy's anti-trust agency fines VW over diesel emissions

(Adds comment from VW)
ROME Aug 8 Italy's anti-trust agency said on
Monday it had fined German carmaker Volkswagen 5
million euros ($5.54 million) for allegedly misinforming car
buyers about diesel emissions results.
The Italian watchdog said it would impose the highest fine
in its power on Volkswagen, which it said had marketed
diesel-powered cars that had been tested for polluting emissions
using a software that gave artificially low results.
Volkswagen (VW) said it plans to challenge the fine at an
administrative court.
VW and its Italian division "have fully cooperated with the
utmost openness and transparency" to help ascertain the facts,
the carmaker said and "are certain that the IAA-decision
presents well-founded grounds of appeal".
Europe's largest automaker is caught up in its biggest-ever
corporate scandal and faces criminal investigations in the
United States, South Korea and elsewhere over cheating in diesel
emissions tests.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
