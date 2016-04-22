VW says cannot release dieselgate probe until DOJ deal struck

FRANKFURT, April 22 Volkswagen on
Friday said it could not release preliminary findings from a
probe examining what role senior executives played in an
emissions test cheating scandal.
The investigation, which is being conducted by lawfirm Jones
Day, is at an advanced stage and is due to be completed in the
fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.
VW said it expected to release the findings from the probe
once a final deal has been reached with the United States
Department of Justice.
On Thursday Volkswagen said it agreed on a framework deal
with the Justice Department, the state of California, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Trade Commission
as well as lawyers for car owners who filed class action civil
lawsuits.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)