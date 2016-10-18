U.S. judge 'strongly inclined' to approve VW buyback settlement

Oct 18 A federal judge in San Francisco on
Tuesday said he is "strongly inclined" to approve a
record-setting $10.033 billion proposed buyback and compensation
offer from Volkswagen AG for 475,000 owners of
polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles and said he will issue a
final decision by Oct. 25.
Owners, lawyers and others appeared before U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer during a hearing raising arguments about
why they think Volkswagen is failing to offer enough money for
buybacks or refunding for other out-of-pocket costs like
extended warranties, maintenance and government licensing fees.
VW has agreed to spend up to $16.7 billion to address U.S.
"Dieselgate" costs.
