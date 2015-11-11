UPDATE 1-German car regulator widens emissions probe to 23 brands

* KBA says has third-party indication of irregularities
* Transport minister has said more checks underway
* 50 models made by European, U.S, Asian producers affected
(Adds list of companies affected, transport minister)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Germany's motor vehicle
regulator will run tests on more than 50 models of 23 German and
foreign car brands on suspicion of further manipulation of
nitrogen oxides emissions from diesel engines, it said on
Wednesday.
The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) regulator said the tests were
triggered by Volkswagen's admission it had rigged
such tests but also cited "verified indications from third
parties regarding unusual pollutants emissions".
"Since the end of September KBA has been investigating
whether further manipulation of emissions, of nitrogen oxides in
particular, is taking place in the market," KBA said in a
statement.
The watchdog said it has been comparing readings in a test
setting with those from portable meters in real-life tests and
two-thirds of the measurements had already been taken.
Germany's Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a
newspaper interview over the weekend that diesel vehicles,
including those from foreign manufacturers, would be subjected
to strict checks.
VW admitted in September to cheating tests for emissions of
nitrogen oxides and the scandal widened with VW's revelation
last week that it had also understated carbon dioxide emissions.
Following is a list of the car brands being investigated
released by KBA on Wednesday:
Company Brand Model
BMW BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, Mini
Daimler Mercedes C-Class, CLS, Sprinter, V-Class
Daimler Smart Fortwo
Fiat Chrysler Alfa Romeo Guilietta
Fiat Chrysler Fiat Panda, Ducato
Fiat Chrysler Jeep Cherokee
Ford Ford Focus, C-Max
Geely Volvo V60
GM Opel Astra, Insignia, Zafira
GM Chevrolet Cruze
Honda Honda HR-V
Hyundai Hyundai iX35, i20
JAGUAR LAND Land Rover Evoque
ROVER
Mazda Mazda Mazda 6
Mitsubishi Mitsubishi ASX
Nissan Nissan Navara
Peugeot Peugeot 308
Renault Dacia engine type SD
Renault Renault Kadjar
Toyota Toyota Auris
VW Audi A6, A3
VW Porsche Macan
VW VW Golf
Beetle
Passat
Touran
Touareg
Golf SportsVan
Polo
Crafter
Amarok
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David
Clarke)