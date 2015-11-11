版本:
UPDATE 1-German car regulator widens emissions probe to 23 brands

* KBA says has third-party indication of irregularities
    * Transport minister has said more checks underway
    * 50 models made by European, U.S, Asian producers affected

 (Adds list of companies affected, transport minister)
    By Ludwig Burger
    FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Germany's motor vehicle
regulator will run tests on more than 50 models of 23 German and
foreign car brands on suspicion of further manipulation of
nitrogen oxides emissions from diesel engines, it said on
Wednesday.
    The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) regulator said the tests were
triggered by Volkswagen's admission it had rigged
such tests but also cited "verified indications from third
parties regarding unusual pollutants emissions".
    "Since the end of September KBA has been investigating
whether further manipulation of emissions, of nitrogen oxides in
particular, is taking place in the market," KBA said in a
statement.
    The watchdog said it has been comparing readings in a test
setting with those from portable meters in real-life tests and
two-thirds of the measurements had already been taken.
    Germany's Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a
newspaper interview over the weekend that diesel vehicles,
including those from foreign manufacturers, would be subjected
to strict checks. 
    VW admitted in September to cheating tests for emissions of
nitrogen oxides and the scandal widened with VW's revelation
last week that it had also understated carbon dioxide emissions.
    Following is a list of the car brands being investigated
released by KBA on Wednesday:
    
 Company         Brand       Model
 BMW             BMW         3 Series, 5 Series, Mini
 Daimler         Mercedes    C-Class, CLS, Sprinter, V-Class
 Daimler         Smart       Fortwo
 Fiat Chrysler   Alfa Romeo  Guilietta
 Fiat Chrysler   Fiat        Panda, Ducato
 Fiat Chrysler   Jeep        Cherokee
 Ford            Ford        Focus, C-Max
 Geely           Volvo       V60
 GM              Opel        Astra, Insignia, Zafira
 GM              Chevrolet   Cruze
 Honda           Honda       HR-V
 Hyundai         Hyundai     iX35, i20
 JAGUAR LAND     Land Rover  Evoque
 ROVER                       
 Mazda           Mazda       Mazda 6
 Mitsubishi      Mitsubishi  ASX
 Nissan          Nissan      Navara
 Peugeot         Peugeot     308
 Renault         Dacia       engine type SD
 Renault         Renault     Kadjar
 Toyota          Toyota      Auris
 VW              Audi        A6, A3
 VW              Porsche     Macan
 VW              VW          Golf 
                             Beetle 
                             Passat 
                             Touran 
                             Touareg 
                             Golf SportsVan 
                             Polo 
                             Crafter
                             Amarok
 
 (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David
Clarke)

