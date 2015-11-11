UPDATE 1-German car regulator widens emissions probe to 23 brands

* KBA says has third-party indication of irregularities * Transport minister has said more checks underway * 50 models made by European, U.S, Asian producers affected (Adds list of companies affected, transport minister) By Ludwig Burger FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Germany's motor vehicle regulator will run tests on more than 50 models of 23 German and foreign car brands on suspicion of further manipulation of nitrogen oxides emissions from diesel engines, it said on Wednesday. The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) regulator said the tests were triggered by Volkswagen's admission it had rigged such tests but also cited "verified indications from third parties regarding unusual pollutants emissions". "Since the end of September KBA has been investigating whether further manipulation of emissions, of nitrogen oxides in particular, is taking place in the market," KBA said in a statement. The watchdog said it has been comparing readings in a test setting with those from portable meters in real-life tests and two-thirds of the measurements had already been taken. Germany's Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a newspaper interview over the weekend that diesel vehicles, including those from foreign manufacturers, would be subjected to strict checks. VW admitted in September to cheating tests for emissions of nitrogen oxides and the scandal widened with VW's revelation last week that it had also understated carbon dioxide emissions. Following is a list of the car brands being investigated released by KBA on Wednesday: Company Brand Model BMW BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, Mini Daimler Mercedes C-Class, CLS, Sprinter, V-Class Daimler Smart Fortwo Fiat Chrysler Alfa Romeo Guilietta Fiat Chrysler Fiat Panda, Ducato Fiat Chrysler Jeep Cherokee Ford Ford Focus, C-Max Geely Volvo V60 GM Opel Astra, Insignia, Zafira GM Chevrolet Cruze Honda Honda HR-V Hyundai Hyundai iX35, i20 JAGUAR LAND Land Rover Evoque ROVER Mazda Mazda Mazda 6 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi ASX Nissan Nissan Navara Peugeot Peugeot 308 Renault Dacia engine type SD Renault Renault Kadjar Toyota Toyota Auris VW Audi A6, A3 VW Porsche Macan VW VW Golf Beetle Passat Touran Touareg Golf SportsVan Polo Crafter Amarok (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)