VW faces first legal test case over emissions in Germany

BERLIN Jan 3 German consumer rights champion
myRight filed the first legal test case against Volkswagen
in Germany on Tuesday, raising pressure on the
carmaker to compensate customers in Europe over the emissions
scandal.
Europe's largest automaker has pledged billions to
compensate U.S. owners of Volkswagen (VW) diesel-powered cars,
but has so far rejected any compensation for the 8.5 million
affected vehicles in Europe where different legal rules weaken
the chances of affected customers winning a pay out.
Instead, VW is in the process of removing the illicit
software that cheated emissions tests and insists the technical
fixes will inflict no loss of value on car owners in Europe. It
hopes to have completed repairs to all affected vehicles by the
end of the year.
MyRight, which has gathered more than 100,000 VW owners
through its web site, has accused VW of breaching European Union
law by selling cars with software that was banned under EU
rules, according to the 93-page legal document seen by Reuters.
Rather than seeking compensation for a decline in value, the
lawsuit aims to force VW to repurchase the vehicles at the
original price, myRight founder Jan-Eike Andresen said.
MyRight has mandated U.S. law firm Hausfeld to pursue the
claims. Hausfeld represents aggrieved VW owners and shareholders
on both sides of the Atlantic.
The purpose of the proceedings by myRight is to act as a
model - resolving generic or common issues for other related
cases. However, unlike in a U.S. class action, it does not have
the legal effect of resolving all individual claims.
Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen, has said the software fitted
into the engine at the centre of the scandal, codenamed EA 189,
does not violate European law and declined comment on the
myRight suit.
"We have taken note that myRight has announced the
submission of diesel lawsuits for Jan. 3. The lawsuits have not
yet been made available to us which is why we cannot comment on
the contents at the moment," the carmaker said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)