Volkswagen faces shareholder claims over emissions scandal

* Triple-digit mln euros sum sought in damages - law firm
* Law firm Nieding + Barth representing 66 large investors
* Thousands of private investors to join - law firm
* Plaintiffs to argue VW should have come clean earlier
By Ilona Wissenbach
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Dozens of large shareholders
in Volkswagen plan to sue the carmaker in a German
court, seeking compensation for the plunge in its shares due to
its emissions test cheating scandal.
Law firm Nieding + Barth said on Monday it would lodge a
case with a regional court in Brunswick this week, seeking
hundreds of millions of euros in damages on behalf of 66
institutional investors from the United States and Britain.
"On top of that, we collected several thousands of private
investors. Therefore we think we are the biggest platform for
suits against Volkswagen in Germany," said Klaus Nieding of
Nieding + Barth.
Volkswagen's (VW) shares have lost almost a third of their
value, or about 22 billion euros ($24 billion), since it
admitted in September to misleading U.S. regulators about
emissions with the help of on-board engine control software.
The law firm plans to use so-called capital market model
claims, a German legal procedure which - for lack of U.S. style
class-action lawsuits - uses court rulings won by individual
investors as templates to set damages for others that are
equally affected.
VW, which declined to comment, is facing a legal onslaught
on several fronts. U.S. owners of vehicles with
higher-than-stated emissions are expected to seek billions of
dollars in damages, while the U.S. Justice Department has sued
VW for up to $46 billion under the Clean Air Act.
Nieding + Barth said it would argue that VW had been aware
of its violation of diesel emissions rules before its first
statement on the matter in September and should have informed
the public earlier.
Germany's Bafin watchdog said on Monday its probe of whether
VW breached disclosure rules was so complex it would likely take
several more months.
Bentham Europe, a litigation finance group backed by U.S.
hedge fund Elliott Management and Australian-listed IMF Bentham,
said in November it was in contact with VW's top 200 investors
about launching a damages claim in Germany as soon as February.
German lawyer Andreas Tilp in October filed a lawsuit on
behalf of retail investors.
The Financial Times first reported the planned litigation in
Germany.
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)