VW, DOJ want diesel civil cases heard in Detroit

WASHINGTON Nov 30 Volkswagen AG and
the Justice Department want a U.S. judicial panel to centralize
in Detroit hundreds of civil lawsuits alleging the German
automaker defrauded consumers and shareholders, according to
court filings.
The U.S. Multi-District Litigation panel will hold a hearing
Dec. 3 in New Orleans to determine if and where to consolidate
more than 350 lawsuits that stem from the automaker's admission
in September that it installed illegal software in nearly
500,000 vehicles to circumvent U.S. diesel emission tests.
Lawsuits have been filed in more than 40 U.S. states.
Earlier this month, U.S. regulators also said VW installed
"defeat devices" to cheat emission standards in 85,000 larger
cars and SUVs.
The judicial panel routinely consolidates major civil
litigation in order to speed cases and avoid duplication of
efforts. Consolidating cases allows for joint document requests
and witness depositions.
Volkswagen wants the judicial panel to create two tracks of
cases: one for suits filed by owners of diesel vehicles and
another for five securities lawsuits filed by pension funds and
others who invested in VW by purchasing American Depositary
Receipts that trade over the counter.
One securities lawsuit says U.S. investors lost "hundreds of
millions of dollars" as the value of ADRs declined by 33 percent
after the scandal became public. For instance, the Arkansas
State Highway Employees Retirement System -- one pension fund
suing VW -- says it lost $1.7 million on VW investments.
In a Nov. 24 court filing, VW lawyer Robert Giuffra said the
automaker wants the cases heard by Chief U.S. District Judge
Gerald E. Rosen in Detroit.
But VW said if the panel thinks that is "too burdensome" for
one judge to hear both types of cases, than the securities cases
should be assigned to U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady in
Alexandria, Virginia.
Separately, the Justice Department, which is conducting a
criminal investigation into VW's diesel emission cheating, also
wants the civil cases heard in Detroit, noting government
testing labs are in nearby Ann Arbor and VW has engineering
offices in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
The Justice Department filed new documents under seal with
the panel last week, outlining additional undisclosed reasons
why the case should be heard in Detroit.
Many lawyers suing VW want the cases heard in central
California, noting the state's Air Resources Board is also
investigating VW diesel problems, along with the government
regulators in Washington D.C.
